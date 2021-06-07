Jesse Martin Smith of Mesick passed away Saturday afternoon, June 5, 2021 in Mesick. He was 48. Jesse was born on April 17, 1973 in Traverse City, Michigan to Randall Martin & Norma Lucille (Purkiss) Smith and they preceded him in death.

Jesse graduated from Mesick High School and attended building trade school. Jesse loved the building trades and worked in construction and cabinet making for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, kayaking, and going to church at Minar Bible Church.

Survivors include his sisters and brother: Monica Schmuckal of Buckley, Kallee (Rodney) Smith and Brian (Olivia) Smith all of Eaton Rapids; "son" Brandon Rybicki of Kingsley and lots of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Minar Bible Church with Pastor Bruce Rose officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

