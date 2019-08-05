CADILLAC — Jesse Ray “Bud‘ Nelson, Jr. of Cadillac died Friday afternoon, August 2, 20019 at his home. He was 32.
Jesse was born in Cadillac on July 7, 1987 and lived most of his life in the area. He had been working doing handyman services and trimming Christmas trees for Jim Ransom. He loved being in the woods, disc golf, fishing, hunting, shooting guns and spending time with his family.
On March 15, 2014 in Jennings he married Kendra M. Quade and she survives him along with their two beloved children: Malachi and Izabelle; his parents: Jesse R. Nelson Sr. (Jodee Tenser) of Marion and Joany Nelson of Lake City; his brother, Christopher (Lora) Nelson of Marion; four sisters: Tanyshea (Aaron) Johnson of Bear lake, Cierra (James) Shockome of Luther, Kendra Strong of Grand Rapids and Makayla Strong of Lake City; his grandparents: Martha Nelson of Alaska and Dan (Yvonne) Nelson of Cadillac; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and in-laws.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Community of Christ Church on Wheeler Street with Elders Dave Siddall and Allan Tweedie officiating. Friends may meet the family from 11 a.m. until services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
