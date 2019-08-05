CADILLAC — Jesse Ray “Bud‘ Nelson, Jr. of Cadillac died Friday afternoon, August 2, 20019 at his home. He was 32.

Jesse was born in Cadillac on July 7, 1987 and lived most of his life in the area. He had been working doing handyman services and trimming Christmas trees for Jim Ransom. He loved being in the woods, disc golf, fishing, hunting, shooting guns and spending time with his family.

On March 15, 2014 in Jennings he married Kendra M. Quade and she survives him along with their two beloved children: Malachi and Izabelle; his parents: Jesse R. Nelson Sr. (Jodee Tenser) of Marion and Joany Nelson of Lake City; his brother, Christopher (Lora) Nelson of Marion; four sisters: Tanyshea (Aaron) Johnson of Bear lake, Cierra (James) Shockome of Luther, Kendra Strong of Grand Rapids and Makayla Strong of Lake City; his grandparents: Martha Nelson of Alaska and Dan (Yvonne) Nelson of Cadillac; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and in-laws.

Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Community of Christ Church on Wheeler Street with Elders Dave Siddall and Allan Tweedie officiating. Friends may meet the family from 11 a.m. until services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.