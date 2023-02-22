Jessica "Jessie" Lee (Marion) Koons was born on March 27, 1948, and was called home to the Lord on February 20, 2023, in Westland, MI, at the age of 74. She previously lived in Ann Arbor, MI, and College Station, TX.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Belva Bates, father, Orlando Marion, and daughter, Lacey Fellers.

She is survived by her daughter Michelle Nakamura (Justin Hodges), several grandchildren, nieces and nephews, brothers: Pat (Kathy) Marion and Mike Marion, and her sister, Leah (Joe) Meunier, who spent the last 30 years lovingly caring for her after she suffered a stroke and aneurysm.

Jessie can be remembered for her open smile, gentle and caring soul, her passion for purple, love for the Green Bay Packers, and her penchant for Coca Cola and the occasional honey bun. She will be laid to rest next to her mother with a private burial in Falmouth, MI.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

