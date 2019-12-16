TUSTIN — Jill Anna Louise (Benkert) Knapp passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 11, 2019. She was 51.
Jill was born on January 14, 1968 to Kenneth and Diane (Erickson) Benkert. She was a 1986 graduate of Pine River Area Schools. In July, 1988 she was married to the love of her life, Andrew Knapp. Jill graduated from Ferris State University with an Associate’s degree in Health Information Technology and later continued to work toward her Bachelor’s degree.
Jill began her career with Munson Healthcare (Mercy) Cadillac Hospital in 1988. Although she held many positions, she ended her employment in 2016 as the Director of Health Information Management. Jill began a new adventure with Spectrum Health in 2016 as the HIM Operations Manager. During the 31 years of her employment she aspired to improve the health care system. She created lasting friendships and touched the lives of countless people with her caring, compassionate leadership.
Jill loved spending time with family and friends. She was an amazing wife and mother to Alex and Jordan and loved them beyond words. Jill enjoyed traveling and had a passion for designing, crafting, and antiques. She was an elegant writer and speaker. She had a genuinely kind soul, showing encouragement and comfort to all.
Jill is preceded in death by her mother, Diane Benkert. She is survived by her father, Kenneth Benkert; husband, Andrew Knapp; children Alex and Jordan (Hannah) Knapp; sisters Deena Adema, and Jody Jordan; father in-law, William Knapp; the joy of her life, her grandchildren, Ashton Knapp, Carson and Brayden Boven; as well as brothers/sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who all mourn her loss.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital, Lacks Cancer Center, and Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, who handled the arrangements.
Funeral services will be held at Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin on December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Vicar Alex Ross officiating. The family invites you to a gathering of remembrance prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jill’s memory to Augustana Lutheran Church or a cancer center of your choice.
