Jimmy Austin Halladay, passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2022, surrounded in love by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was 81 years old.
Jim was born in Lincoln Township, Osceola County on October 22, 1941 to Austin and Eva (Steig) Halladay. He graduated from LeRoy High School in 1959 and the Chicago Institute of Architecture in 1960. In 1961, Jim met his lifelong best friend, Carol June Fulmerhouser. Jim and Carol were married on February 3, 1962, in Ashton where they started their family and made their lifelong home. Jim worked at Wolverine World Wide in Reed City as a designer and supervisor for many years. Afterward, Jim worked at the Pine River Area Schools and retired as the Maintenance Supervisor in 2004. He could also be found doing many other jobs throughout his life and could be considered an inventor, contractor, equipment operator, truck driver, and leader of the community. Jim's hobbies and interests included camping, hunting, fishing, and traveling. Above all, Jim loved his family, of which he was so very proud. Jim was a devoted and loving husband to Carol and he loved watching their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. He was everyone's caretaker and he always put others first before himself.
Left to carry on his memory are his beloved wife of 60 years, Carol; his children, Kim (Tom) VanPelt of Tampa FL, Brad Halladay of LeRoy, Sherry (Steve) Blackrick of LeRoy and Justin (Eckle) Halladay of LeRoy; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many extended family and close friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Eva; and his sisters Eleanor Wing, Florence Holcomb, and Marilyn Lockhart.
Jim will be cremated with ashes laid to rest at the Ashton Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M. Following the service there will be a luncheon held at the Lincoln Twp. Hall with all invited.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Osceola County Commission on Aging.
