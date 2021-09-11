Jo Anne Zink
Jo Anne Kay Zink (April 7, 1936-August 25, 2021)

Jo Anne Kay (Moote) Zink was born in Cadillac, Michigan on April 7, 1936 to Roy Diamond Moote and Frances A. Nelson Moote. She was the youngest of four siblings.

Jo Anne attended Western Michigan University studying to be an elementary teacher. She then became a kindergarten teacher working for the Mount Diablo unified school district for over 25 years. She met Richard Zink and they were married in 1980 in Concord California.

She loved bowling with her teachers league and tending her Rose Garden. She and her daughter traveled across the country every summer visiting family. Being a grandmother and a GG was a very joyous time in her life. After she retired she and another teacher opened an antique shop. Then in 2017 she moved to Corvallis Oregon to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

Jo Anne was preceded in death by her mother, Francis, and father, Roy; her husband, Richard; step-daughter, Mary Lou; and her oldest brother, Robert Moote. She is survived by her sister Lorie Young (Dick); her brother Jack Moote; her daughter Connie Dude (Princeton); her grandson, Brandon Castro (Mindy); and her two great-grandsons: Chase and Caden Castro.

