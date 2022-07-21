Jo Ellen Blanchard, age 87, passed away surrounded by her daughters at the Fields Nursing & Assisted Living Center in Reed City.
She was born September 25, 1934 in Newaygo County to David and Mary (Hoffman) Rolston. She was married to Harold Truman Blanchard who passed away in 2012.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with visitation beginning at 12:00 P.M. Burial will follow at the Chase Village Cemetery.
