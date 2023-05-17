Joan "Jody" Askwith, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at her home with family by her side. She was 85.
Jody was born the oldest of four children on July 3, 1937 in Malden, Missouri to John and Dorothy (Matthews) McDaniel. She was a graduate of Flint Central High School, class of 1955. On July 30, 1984 she entered into marriage with Raymond Askwith in Flint, Michigan. The couple spent 35 years together, until his time of passing in 2019. Jody spent her career working for the former Michigan Bell for 17 years. She was a faithful member of Harvest Worship Center in Cadillac, a church she deeply loved. In her spare time, she could be found listening to southern gospel music or watching Jeopardy on t.v. Jody was the matriarch of her family and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and newest, great-great-grandchild. She loved making special trips with her family and friends, creating many wonderful memories together.
Jody is survived by her loving children, Janice Ann (Tracy) Croff of Traverse City, Tammy Jo (Rick) O'Brien of Traverse City and John Matthew (Heather) Terry of Indian Harbor Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Brian, Alyssa "Princess", Brandon, Ken, Luke, and Kaytee; great-grandchildren, Brian, Chelsea , and Aiden; great-great-granddaughter, Lainey Mae; siblings, Petie Brewer, Melba Dean Pool, and Phyllis Kay Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; lots of in-laws; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy; her husband, Raymond; and a son, Ken Terry.
A committal service will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Harvest Worship Center, 900 Farrar Street, Cadillac, MI 49601.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.