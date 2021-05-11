Joan Audrey Tasiemski of Cadillac passed away Saturday afternoon, May 8, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 86. Joan was born on April 26, 1935 in Bay City, Michigan to Florian & Bernice (Nadolski) Helminiak and they preceded her in death.
She graduated from Bay City Central High School in 1953. Joan lived in the Bay City area for many years and in 1977 she moved to Cadillac. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Joan enjoyed trips to the casino, her schnauzer dogs and was known for making a great apple pie.
On February 7, 1959 in Bay City she married John R. Tasiemski and he survives her along with their children: Mary Beth (Randy) Champlin of Cadillac and Michael (Maureen) Tasiemski of East Jordan, Michigan; 6 grandchildren: Diandra (Mark) Larkin, Michelle (Matt) Schroeder, Michael Champlin, Haley Tasiemski, Jacob Tasiemski, and Jonathon Tasiemski; 2 great-grandchildren: Edison & Ellis Larkin; a sister, Anita Eichhorn of Bay City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Helminiak.
In accordance with Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial mass will take place at a later date at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
