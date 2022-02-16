Joan C. Kelly of Harrietta passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at Maple Ridge Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 89.
Joan was born April 29, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to John and Amelia (Knez) Spolyar and they preceded her in death. On October 22, 1955 in Harrietta at Joan's parents' home she married Gene D. Kelly and he preceded her in death on June 21, 2020.
She graduated from Mesick High School as an honor student and earned her bachelor's degree in education from University of Michigan. Joan then went on to earn her master's degree from Wayne State University in Industrial Relations.
Mrs. Kelly taught at Mt. Clemens, Milan, Highland Park as well as Warren schools. She also taught in prisons and jails after moving back North. Mrs. Kelly loved spending time with her family and valued time together and family meals.
She is survived by children: Allen (Leann Landry- Kelly) Kelly of Edgewater, Maryland, Coreen (Robert) Robins of Bellingham, Washington, Tamsen (David) O'Grady of Harrietta, Michigan, Brian (Susan) Kelly of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings: Mary Ann Oren of Sun City, Arizona, Amelia Becci of West Bloomfield, James Spolyar, Las Vegas, Nevada and John Spolyar of Troy, Michigan and number nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Don Spolyar, sisters, Stephanie Ris and Marianne Oren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Harrietta in the spring.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
