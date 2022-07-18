Joan Elizabeth Hamming, age 89, of McBain, passed away at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital on July 16, 2022. Joan was born on December 27, 1932 in Highland Township, Osceola County, to John G. and Jacoba (Fredricks) Lucas. She married Maurice Hamming on March 17, 1967 at the Highland Christian Reformed Church and he preceded her in death on October 7, 2005.

Joan had worked at Keeler Brass in Grand Rapids, Riverside Electric in Marion, Mother's Helper working with Helen Hesselink, and raising a large family that she loved to spend time with. She was a member of the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas and was on the Women's Service Group, had taught Sunday School and Bible School, was a member of the Joy Circle, was a Kid's Hope mentor, and worked with a local quilting group. She also was a member of the PTA. Joan enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, baking, cooking, traveling, listening to music, and most of all spending quality time with her family.

Joan is survived by her children and their kids, Lorie (Ron) Emelander and Derek (Andrea), Kaitlyn (Cody); Connie (Brian) Maturen and Emilie, Brianna (Zach), Alyssa (Joe), Keith (Linda) Hamming and Dawson and Kaden; Diane (Dan) Eisenga and Andrew and Ethan; Kerwin Hamming, Sharon (Marc) Taylor and Lucas ( Lexie) Logan and Megan; Ruth Hamming, David (Shanna) Hamming and William; Peggy (Nate) Swiger and Haley, Madison, and Kylie; and Karl (Sarah) Hamming and Jake, Josh, and Ben. Her siblings are, Freda (Bruce) Eisenga; in-laws are Garry (Karen) Hamming; Marilyn (Bob) TenHarkel; Alvis Lucas, Ken Westmaas, and Janice Hamming Persons. There are many nieces and nephews and other relatives surviving.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, George Lucas; Fred Lucas; Henrietta Westmaas; Jane (Harold) Quist; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Hamming.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Pastor Kevin Schutt officiating and burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery in McBain. Visitation will be at the Rehoboth Reformed Church on Monday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. A luncheon will follow the comital service at the church. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rehoboth Reformed Church for the Women's Service Day projects. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfh@hotmail.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"