Joan Elizabeth Hamming, age 89, of McBain, passed away at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital on July 16, 2022. Joan was born on December 27, 1932 in Highland Township, Osceola County, to John G. and Jacoba (Fredricks) Lucas. She married Maurice Hamming on March 17, 1967 at the Highland Christian Reformed Church and he preceded her in death on October 7, 2005.
Joan had worked at Keeler Brass in Grand Rapids, Riverside Electric in Marion, Mother's Helper working with Helen Hesselink, and raising a large family that she loved to spend time with. She was a member of the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas and was on the Women's Service Group, had taught Sunday School and Bible School, was a member of the Joy Circle, was a Kid's Hope mentor, and worked with a local quilting group. She also was a member of the PTA. Joan enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing, baking, cooking, traveling, listening to music, and most of all spending quality time with her family.
Joan is survived by her children and their kids, Lorie (Ron) Emelander and Derek (Andrea), Kaitlyn (Cody); Connie (Brian) Maturen and Emilie, Brianna (Zach), Alyssa (Joe), Keith (Linda) Hamming and Dawson and Kaden; Diane (Dan) Eisenga and Andrew and Ethan; Kerwin Hamming, Sharon (Marc) Taylor and Lucas ( Lexie) Logan and Megan; Ruth Hamming, David (Shanna) Hamming and William; Peggy (Nate) Swiger and Haley, Madison, and Kylie; and Karl (Sarah) Hamming and Jake, Josh, and Ben. Her siblings are, Freda (Bruce) Eisenga; in-laws are Garry (Karen) Hamming; Marilyn (Bob) TenHarkel; Alvis Lucas, Ken Westmaas, and Janice Hamming Persons. There are many nieces and nephews and other relatives surviving.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, George Lucas; Fred Lucas; Henrietta Westmaas; Jane (Harold) Quist; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Hamming.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Pastor Kevin Schutt officiating and burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery in McBain. Visitation will be at the Rehoboth Reformed Church on Monday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. A luncheon will follow the comital service at the church. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rehoboth Reformed Church for the Women's Service Day projects. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfh@hotmail.com
