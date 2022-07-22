Joan Ellery of Traverse City, Michigan, aged 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born to Cassious Hillard and Hellen (Oelke) Hillard on June 24, 1931, in Ypsilanti, MI.
Joan spent her formative years on her family's farm in the "Hobart Community" near Cadillac and Tustin. She graduated from Tustin High School in 1949, and was married in September 1951 to Joseph E. Ellery. Joan and Joe began their lives together with five dollars and dream of starting a family and owning their own home. After building seven homes, the last one in Cheboygan, they reached their dream of living in the home they owned debt-free and celebrated the arrival of their sons Robert and Rick.
Joan had several careers throughout her life including banking, working in the school system, and working in retail. In her free time she loved to create. Whether making her own clothing, working ceramics, or creating stained glass pieces, she loved working with her hands. In addition to making art, Joan loved to care for others. Her selfless drive to help others began with her mother and brother, and continued with her children, her aunt and uncle, and later in life the many friends that needed her help.
Joan is survived by loving children Robert, Joyce (Caldwell), Rick and Doris (Lyon), three grandchildren Joel Henry, Justine Henry, and Jo Ellery, and five great grandchildren Corah, Roth, Myles, Quincey, and Kendall.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe of 47 years, her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
The family would like to thank Cherry Hill Haven - The Nest staff for taking such good care of Joan.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth Street, Traverse City, Michigan 49684, followed immediately by a funeral service that will celebrate Joan's life at 11:00 a.m. A reception will take place at Reynolds-Jonkhoff at noon. Fr. Jim Hayden will be presiding. Joan will be laid to rest in Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy are encouraged to make a memorial contribution to Baruch Senior Ministries, who manages Cherry Hill Haven Homes, 4885 N. Long Lake Rd Traverse City MI 49684.
