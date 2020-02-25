Joan Johnson

CADILLAC — Joan Johnson passed away on February 20, 2020. She was 88 years old.

Joan was born on November 10, 1931 in Detroit to Pat and Gerry (Gordon) Spruell. She married Dean Johnson on June 22, 1952 in Newaygo, Michigan. Dean passed away in 2015.

Joan graduated from Newaygo High School and also from Central Michigan University. She taught elementary school for 26 years, 21 of them in Cadillac at Cass and Kenwood.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Neva) Johnson; daughter Jeri Johnson; and daughter-in-law Marji Johnson. She was preceded in death by her son, Greg in 2014; and daughter Jody in 2018. She is also survived by her grandchildren Lani (Gregg) Fettig, Randi (Ryan) Wender, Mandi (Paul) Davis, Jesse (Fiona) Gandy, Derek (Valerie) Johnson, Curtis (Gina) Johnson, Carly (Matt) Mercier, and Tristen Johnson. She also leaves great-grandchildren Hogan, Colt, Case, Harbaugh Fettig, Andi and Charlee Wender, Aria and Silas Johnson, Mila and Maisie Mercier, Beau Johnson, and Johnson Daivs. 

At Joan's request, there will be no Services and she will be cremated.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or Hospice of Michigan.

