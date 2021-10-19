Joan De Julian Linden of Cadillac passed away Sunday October 17, 2021 at her home.
She was born the 6th of July, 1929, in Brookfield Township Ohio next to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.
Joan had a passion for the arts, travel, music, fine dining and cooking. She sang professionally in Detroit finest jazz clubs and was an in-house singer at the Cliff Bells in downtown Detroit. She also worked full-time at the Parke Davis pharmacy and then later pursued a degree in speech therapy at Wayne State University in Detroit. She traveled all over the world. Civic volunteering was also important to Joan. She belonged to many clubs, including singing in the USO. She was also president of the Music Study Club of Metropolitan Detroit for many years. The club sponsored young talented musicians and held annual concerts at the Orchestra Hall in Detroit.
She met the love of her life, Victor Hirsch Linden, and married. Residing in Detroit then later moving to Birmingham, Michigan where she lived for many years. Joan and Vic had a passion for boating. They owned a beautiful wooden sailboat and then later a steel Downeast style boat on Lake St. Clair. After the passing of her beloved husband, she moved to Cadillac, Michigan to be closer to her family. Joan was also involved with the family owned Marina Restaurant, the Gold Cone, and Tilly's party store.
Joan is survived by her nephews and niece, Mark Snider of Cadillac, Michigan, Roxane Anderson of Evergreen, Colorado, John Snider, Jr. of Cadillac, Michigan and Rock Snider of Bellingham, Washington, along with many grand nephews and nieces. Her stepsons, David and John Linden and their families of Birmingham, Michigan & brother in law Jack M. Snider of Cadillac, Michigan & and her dear friend of 65 plus years, Christine Snellgrove.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Rocky and Ernestine (Tillie Dragone) DeJulian and sister Loretta De Julian Snider.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Burial took place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Wexford County Historical Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
