CADILLAC — Joan Louise (Olney) Wing of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 82.
Joan was born September 5, 1937 in Monroe, Michigan to Louis W. and Hazel M (Nagy) Switney and they preceded her in death. On February 6, 1955 in Angola, Indiana she married Jack K. Olney and he preceded her in death in September 1973. Joan later married Stanley “Buck‘ Wing on June 6, 1981 and he preceded her in death on August 16, 2002.
She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac for 10 years. She enjoyed bowling, traveling and hunting. Joan also enjoyed crafts, especially knitting and sewing. Most of all Joan loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.
Joan is survived by her children: Sherry (Ed) Seeley, Jacqueline “Jackie‘ Olney all of Cadillac, Michael (Ellyn) Olney of Grand Rapids, Mark (Beverly) Olney of Cadillac, Dean (Shanna) Olney of Layton, Utah; 10 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren, with another on the way; two brothers, Robert (Sandy) Switney of Monroe, Michigan and Dave (Sharon) Switney of Shelby Township, Michigan and seven nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands she was preceded in death by a sister, Trudy Kurtz and a granddaughter, Jona Seeley.
Family graveside services will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, Cadillac Chapter.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
