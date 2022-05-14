Joan M. Tanner, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Maple Ridge Assisted Living. She was 86.
She was born on June 25, 1935, in Cadillac, Michigan to Hugh and Agnes (McConnell) Straton. She worked at Giant Supermarket for 24 years. She later moved onto being a bus aide for Tri County of Cadillac for 10 years. She loved to play bingo, cribbage and go to the casino with friends and family.
Joan is survived by her loving children, Jeff (Stephanie) Tanner, Rob Tanner, Carla Gaunt all of Cadillac, Cari (Troy) Mosher of Florida, and Randy Tanner of Grand Rapids; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; special friend, Beverly Kroes; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson and granddaughter; a great-grandson; and all of her siblings.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will be held at Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
