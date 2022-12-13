Joan Marie Rohe of Hersey passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She was 85 years old.
Joan was born on September 21, 1937 at home in Cedar Township, Osceola County, Michigan to Joyce Marie (Sturdavant) Apsey and Joseph Earl Apsey. She was delivered by her grandmother, Carrie Sturdavant.
She was raised in the Reed City area most of her life with a short time spent in Lowell. She graduated from Reed City High School in 1956 and went on to earn a teaching certificate from Central Michigan University. While attending college she would ride back and forth home with Al Rohe "a guy with a really sweet car." Joan and Albert were married on August 8, 1959 at St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City. Together they built their home in Hersey (aka, Hersey Heights as she liked to call it) and raised their three daughters, Carrie, Amy and Ruth.
Joan (pronounced JoAnn) taught elementary school in Cedar Springs and later in Leroy. When they decided to build their family home in Hersey, she became a homemaker and volunteer. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was an active member of St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church and Altar Society and she took care of the Altar for many years. She volunteered her time and talents at Hersey Elementary School, religious education, local 4-H, Reed City Hospital Guild, local blood drives, and wife of the president of Chippewa Plastics. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crafts, cooking, baking, canning, gardening, traveling and visiting with family and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school events and life activities.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Albert; her daughters Carrie (Mark) Buss of Hersey, Amy (Bruce) Keyes of Crystal, and Ruth (Scott) Ridderman of Hersey; grandchildren Joseph Young, Alex (Emily) Ridderman, Adam Ridderman, Michael (Paige) Buss, Allison Keyes, Elizabeth Buss and Dalton Keyes; great-grandchildren Oliver and Clara Ridderman, and Baby Buss on the way; sister-in-law Joyce Apsey; brothers-in-law Fred (Laura Sabat) Rohe and John (Brenda) Rohe; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Albert C. and Barbara Rohe; her brothers Richard (Dolores), John, Eldon, and Allen Emery Apsey; and brother-in-law Charles Rohe.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City with visitation with the family beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Reed City.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
