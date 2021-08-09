Joan R. Higgins of Cadillac passed away Saturday evening, August 7, 2021 with loving support of family and staff at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 81.
Joan was born on August 1, 1940 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Arthur H. & Ethel M. (Nancarrow) Ryder and they preceded her in death.
At the age of 8 years old Joan moved to the Flint area and graduated from Flint Central High School in 1958. She went on to Central Michigan University where she received her Bachelor's degree. Joan was an elementary teacher and had taught in many states over the years and retired from Cadillac Area Public Schools in 2000.
Joan had many hobbies and interests including: flowers, gardening, playing cards, camping, traveling around the world. She enjoyed making new friends and helping children. She was an active and involved member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac and had served as their Kid's Hope director. Being active in the community was a part of her life and she was a member of the Cadillac Garden Club, Cadillac Philharmonic and Friends of the Cadillac Library.
On June 15, 1963 in Flint she married James C. Higgins and he survives her along with their children: Jeffrey (Lori) Higgins of Smithville, MO, Jennifer (Tim) Suck of Cadillac and Jill (Brandon) Hamilton of Kalamazoo, MI; 7 grandchildren: Korey Higgins, Heather Higgins, Andrew (Samantha) Wilhelm, Brock Wilhelm, Valyrie (Trent) Garrett, Audrey Hamilton, and Kaitlyn Hamilton and 1 great grandchild, Colt Wilhelm. In addition to her parents Joan was preceded in death by a brother, Bryan Ryder.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 PM Friday at the church and prior to services on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
