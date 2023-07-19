Joan Winona Pike
Memoriams

Age 81, of East Tawas, Michigan, passed away in Tawas City, Michigan, on July 16, 2023. Joan was born to the late Thomas and Mamie Parks on October 27, 1941, in Caledonia, Michigan. She grew up in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area, and was a graduate of Mesick High School. Following her graduation, she married the love of her life, Lyle Pike. The two were married in Antioch, Michigan in September of 1960, and they shared the next 63 years happily together. Since 1963, the two have lived at the same residence in East Tawas, Michigan, and made the area their perfect home. Joan served as a home maker for several years, and spent a lot of her time looking after the children she and Lyle had together. She enjoyed hobbies such as sewing, quilting, baking, cooking, traveling, and most importantly spending quality time with her loved ones. Joan was a spunky, sometimes feisty, but always loving lady, and she will be missed dearly.

Joan is survived by her husband, Lyle Pike; children, Mark Pike, Todd (Amy) Pike, and Dawn (Allen) Heuker; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Parks and Dan Parks; sisters, Betty Fritz and Mary Rohn; and many nieces/nephews. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Abbott; grandchild, Amber; and her sister, Yvonne Maves.

Per Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family has intentions of interring Joan into a cemetery in Antioch, Michigan at a later date. You may leave an online condolence at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

