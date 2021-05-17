Joan Yvonne Rosenwald

Joan Yvonne Taylor Rosenwald, age 92 of Carmichael, California passed away on April 28, 2021 at Loving Care Senior Living in Carmichael, California. She was born on Dec. 14, 1928 in Cadillac to Arthur E. And Mildred A. (Eason) Taylor. She married Arnold Rosenwald and he preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2008.
Joan graduated from Michigan State University with a registered nursing degree. She was a nursing practitioner on the campus of the University of California Davis Campus. She had practiced her nursing trade for over 45 years. She enjoyed swimming. Being married to a veterinarian she traveled extensively all over the world to meetings.
She is survived by a sister, Maxine VanderWoude Clark of Lake City and many nieces and nephews. She also has a son-in-law, Richard Nims of Hawaii, and a grandson, Darius Yost of California.
She was preceded in death by a son, John Tyler, a daughter, Pat Nims, and siblings, Virginia Mitchlen and Arthur and Thelma Taylor.
The family in Michigan would like to send a special thank you to the Sadler family, Carolyn Young (conservator), W.F. Gormley & Sons Funeral Home all of Sacramento, California area, and the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain for all of Joan's care and commitment to bringing her back home.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Lucas Cemetery with Pastor Doug Smith officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfh.com.
