EUGENE, Ore. — JoAnn M. Veldsma Sliwa, age 76, of Eugene and Salem, Oregon, passed away at home on August 11, 2019 surrounded and comforted by her family.
She was born in McBain, Michigan, on March 30, 1943 to the late Clarence and Ann (Salmi) Veldsma. She graduated from high school in 1961. JoAnn attended Davenport University in Grand Rapids, completing her legal secretary associate's degree before moving to Miami, Florida, in 1966.
JoAnn married John P. Sliwa Jr. on April 12, 1969. JoAnn and John lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Miami, Florida, and Springfield, Virginia. JoAnn worked as a legal secretary at Sullivan, Admire and Sullivan P.A. of Coral Gables, and Pillsbury Company of Miami, Florida, Lanier Corporation of Fall Church, Virginia, and USAirways of Arlington, Virginia.
After retiring from USAirways, she moved to Trinity, Florida, where she shared a house with her sister Carol and her mother Ann. In 2017, JoAnn moved to Oregon to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren, and she split her time between the homes of her daughters. She was a devoted mother, sister and daughter. JoAnn was strongly independent and loved to travel and explore new places.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Sliwa; parents, Clarence and Ann Veldsma; sister, Joyce Vanderveen; brother, Robert Veldsma; and sister, Carol Veldsma.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Stephen) Weber of Eugene, Oregon, and Kathryn (David Garrett) Cochran of Salem, Oregon; brother-in-law, Russell Vanderveen of Evart, Michigan; sister, Heidi (Peter) Sarter of Potsdam, Germany; grandchildren, Shayne Cochran, Timothy Purcell, Elizabeth Sliwa, Dylan Purcell, Kelsey Cochran, Caitlin Cunningham, Ava Cochran, Grace Cochran; and five nieces.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 2 p.m. at Evart United Methodist in Evart, Michigan.
