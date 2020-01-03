CADILLAC — Joanne B. Roosa of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac. She was 88.

Joanne was born March 19, 1931 in Mayfield, Michigan, to Oscar and Hazel (Buys) Rollo.

She attended Kingsley and Cadillac Schools. Joanne loved to travel and spent 12 winters in St. Augustine, Florida, with her husband. She was an avid reader and her greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Vickie (Jack) Purkiss of Cadillac, Penny (Robert) Moomey of Washington and David (Joe Cavaliere) Roosa of Georgia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernetta Toms of Frankfort, Michigan; a special niece, Beverly Weirtz of Cadillac; and dear friends: Mike and April Starlin, Marg Boynton and Linda and Ed Hudson.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joe in 2014; and several siblings.

There will be a family service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or Wonderland Humane Society.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.