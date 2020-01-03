CADILLAC — Joanne B. Roosa of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac. She was 88.
Joanne was born March 19, 1931 in Mayfield, Michigan, to Oscar and Hazel (Buys) Rollo.
She attended Kingsley and Cadillac Schools. Joanne loved to travel and spent 12 winters in St. Augustine, Florida, with her husband. She was an avid reader and her greatest joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three children, Vickie (Jack) Purkiss of Cadillac, Penny (Robert) Moomey of Washington and David (Joe Cavaliere) Roosa of Georgia; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Bernetta Toms of Frankfort, Michigan; a special niece, Beverly Weirtz of Cadillac; and dear friends: Mike and April Starlin, Marg Boynton and Linda and Ed Hudson.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joe in 2014; and several siblings.
There will be a family service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or Wonderland Humane Society.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.