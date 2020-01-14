CADILLAC — Joanne Lee Dewey-Stork of Cadillac passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home. She was 88.
A memorial mass will be conducted on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Janowski. A luncheon will take place following the services at the Cadillac Elks Lodge.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
