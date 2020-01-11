CADILLAC — Joanne Lee Dewey-Stork of Cadillac passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home. She was 88.
Joanne was born on September 18, 1931 in Lakewood, Ohio, to Albert and Lucille (Grady) Schulte. After graduating college from Ohio State University in 1953 with a degree in elementary education, she began her career as a teacher in Monroe, Michigan. On June 19, 1954 she entered into marriage with John G. Dewey. The couple began a family together and spent 33 years together until his time of passing. After relocating from Monroe to Cadillac in 1975, Joanne and John purchased and operated the Pine Chata Motel and Ski Shop for 8 years. Joanne was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church, St. Angela's Circle, Cadillac Elk's Lodge, President of Cadillac-Wex Association, Business Professional Women, and many more. She prided herself in her volunteer work within the Cadillac community. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf, euchre and bridge with friends, reading and watching movies. Joanne liked spending time outdoors and especially loved to travel. Later, she married James J. Stork Sr. and their blended family grew. They enjoyed 16 years together before his time of passing. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joanne is survived by her children, Darby A. Kuenzel of Lovells Township, Michigan, Kathleen (Brenden) Creed of Manton, Mary Jane (Tom) Dewey-Canfield of Cadillac, John (Stacey) Dewey of Rochester, Michigan, and Timothy (Gina) Dewey of Cadillac; stepchildren, John (Marvel) Stork, Jeffrey (Cindy) Stork and Gabrielle Stork; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John G. Dewey Sr.; second husband, James J. Stork; son, Patrick J. Dewey; parents, Albert and Lucille Schulte; son-in-law, James Kuenzel; step-son, Wilson Stork; grandson, Samuel Dewey; and a sister, Barbara Snell.
A memorial mass will be conducted on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Janowski.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan, St. Ann Catholic School, and St. Angela's Circle.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
