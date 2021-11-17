Joe Alan Pringle of Cadillac passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 64.
Joe was born August 6, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joe Edward and Beverly Anne (Parks) Pringle.
On April 11, 1980 in Cadillac, he married Colleen M. Little and she preceded him in death on November 11, 2021.
Mr. Pringle was a proud Marine Corps Veteran. He loved his country and was a proud republican. Mr. Pringle believed strongly in the Second Amendment; he enjoyed shooting guns, learning more about them and sharing his knowledge. He was a devoted husband and loved taking care of his wife. He worked at Cadillac Casting for 21 years.
He is survived by their children: Heidi (William Clay) Little, James (Anna Bates) Pringle all of Tustin, Josh (Sara Grames) Pringle of Cadillac; grandchildren: Felicia (David) Potter, Jacob Fritts, Claire Clay (Michael Hoekwater), Chloe Crisp (Austin Wilcox), Liberty Ransom, Nick Ransom, Sabrena Pringle, Destiny Pringle, Logan Pringle, Kylee Pringle and Rhylee Pringle; great-grandchildren: Teagan and Genevieve Potter; his father, Joe E. Pringle of Tennessee; siblings: Brian (Kaye) Pringle of Cadillac and Beverly Pringle of Tennessee; nieces, Anne Marie, Miranda (Jimmy) Turpin and a nephew, Adam Pringle.
In addition to his wife, Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Anne and a brother, Teddy
Friends may meet the family from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin at 2:30 p.m. following visitation.
