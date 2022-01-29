Joe Daniels, Jr. of Mesick passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Ohana AFC Home in Manton. He was 89.

Joe was born November 25, 1932 in Cohoctah Township, Livingston County, Michigan to Joe and Stella (Hryszko) Daniels, Sr.

He graduated from Ashley High School. Joe served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked in poultry and produce as sales and delivery. Joe was a kind and intelligent man who overcame much adversity in his life by walking with the Lord. He loved to morel mushroom hunt and found the best spots. Joe was very proud of his family.

He is survived by his son, Jerome "Jerry" (Irene) Daniels of Fife Lake and a son, Sam Daniels of Fort Myers, Florida; grandson, Robert Daniels of Fife Lake and a granddaughter, Julia Gallenger of Texas.

Joe was preceded in death by his sons, Robert and David Daniels and sisters: Stella Kelly, Mary Eastcott and Cathrine Kwasmiewski.

Graveside services will be held at Garfield Township Cemetery in the spring. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

