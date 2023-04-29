Joel "Barry" Briggs Sr., of Cadillac and formerly of New Jersey, passed away peacefully Monday, April 24, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 87.

Barry was born on June 6, 1935, in Bridgeton, NJ, where he was raised, eventually relocating and spending the majority of his adult life in Millville, NJ. Joel is survived by his wife, Margaret Briggs of Cadillac; his daughter, Denise (Paul) Davis; his son, Joel Barry Briggs Jr.; five grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra (Kelly) Briggs.

Memorial services with full military honors will be held at 11am on Monday May 8, 2023 at the Revival Center of Cadillac, currently worshiping and located inside the old JCPenney building at 1550 N. Mitchell Street, Cadillac MI 49601. Officiating will be Rev. Will Markham. Interment will take place at a later date at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

