JoEllen Edstrom-Ekins

JoEllen Edstrom went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at the age of 69.
JoEllen was born on June 17, 1953, to Karl Gunnar Edstrom and Elva Carolyn Johnson of LeRoy. She was a 1971 graduate of Pine River High School. After graduation, she was employed at the Osceola and Kent County land record offices. In 1984, she began working at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in Wexford County. After 32 years of employment with the State, she retried and moved to Mt. Pleasant, SC to be closer to her family. She was an amazing mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She was devoted to her family, loved to travel, and was a very kind person with a wonderful sense of humor.
JoEllen is survived by her daughter, Dayna Hale Amundson (Stephen) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandchildren: Christian Kamptner of Big Rapids, Blaine Kamptner (Alexis Hines) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Karly Zueman of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Ryan Amundson of Fairview, WV and Austin (Dakota) Amundson of Fairview, WV; great-grandson Brycen Kamptner; great-granddaughter Camry Amundson; sisters: Carolyn Greigel of Commmerce Township and Nancy (James) Crawford; brother David (Linda) Edstrom of LeRoy; and many nieces and nephews.
JoEllen was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter Hannah Jo Kamptner.
A Celbration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 1 p.m. at the LeRoy Evangelical Covenant Church. JoEllen will be laid to rest in the Maple Hill Cemetery in LeRoy.
