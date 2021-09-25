John Allen Sawmiller, age 80, of Lake City, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born on March 5, 1941 at Mesick to John Henry and Flossie May (VanHook) Sawmiller. He married Patricia King on Dec. 23, 1965 in Manton.
John had worked at St. Johns Table Factory in Cadillac for many years before working for Dr. Roy Vomastek on his dairy farm. John then retired from Biewer Sawmill in McBain. John and Pat lived in McBain for fifty years before moving to Lake City. He enjoyed playing guitar with the musical group, The Highlaindairs. He loved watching the wildlife that visited his backyard daily. John enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a baptized member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Patricia Sawmiller of Lake City, three daughters, Holly (Kevin) VanderVlucht of McBain, Sheryl (Jermey) Morris of Cadillac and Sue (Marty) Emery of Lake City. John has 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren with one on the way. His one surviving sister, Margie Rasho of Falmouth. He also leaves behind his faithful beagle, Rip.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Velma Wright, Vickie Bauer and Maggie King, three brothers, Jess Carmean, Francis "Boots" Sawmiller and Darvin Sawmiller, brother- in- law, David King, parents, John and Flossie Sawmiller and in-laws, Vern and Edna King.
In accordance with John's wishes, no service will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to one's choice. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be expressed at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
