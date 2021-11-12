John Anthony Chandler
Memoriams

John Anthony Chandler, originally of Mesick, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 57.

He was the youngest son of the late Henry "Hank" and Edna (Egan) Chandler. He was also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Don (Dorothy) Chandler, sister Elaine Metro, and brothers-in-law Kim (Jeanie) Couls and Denny (Ruth Anne) Nolf.

Surviving are his wife of more than 31 years, Beth (Eberle) Chandler, four daughters: Sarah, Grace, Anna and Olivia; three sons: Ben, Isaac and Eli; four sisters: Ruth Anne (John) Schaub, Irene (Jim) Oliver, Jeanie Couls and Kathleen Chandler; four brothers: Richard (Sherri) Chandler, Philip Chandler, David Chandler (Jeff Holm) and Michael Chandler.

To honor John's commitment to opportunities for children and his love for his alma mater, the family requests that you consider a donation to "The John Chandler Memorial Scholarship" fund at Mesick Consolidated School at 581 S. Clark Street, Mesick, MI 49668. Alternatively, there is a GoFundMe set up to help the family with current medical and future college costs, making sure his kids continue to have the opportunities John worked so hard to give them. (https://gofund.me/9272c3d0)

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, in Copemish, with Father Ruben Munoz celebrant. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, and from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church on Saturday.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements and an expanded obituary can be found at: https://www.barzfuneralhome.com/obituary/john-chandler.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

