John Bernard "Ben" Parker II, age 94, of Farwell, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at home with his family.
John "Ben" was born December 18, 1926 in Cadillac, MI to John B. and Edith (Langworthy) Parker. He sailed and worked on the Great Lakes during the summers before and after graduating from Lake City High School. He was a veteran of the US Army in 1945 & 1946, serving at the conclusion of World War II. He married Joyce Elaine Pierson of Cadillac on September 24, 1948 and she preceded him in death in 1996.
Ben received his Bachelor's degree in Education from Ferris State University and became a teacher and coach at McBain Schools, Hanover-Horton Schools, and Bath Schools. He helped pay for his education by painting barns and houses, which he continued to do during the summer for numerous years. He became the High School Principal at Bath and received his Master's degree in Education from Michigan State University. He went on to become Superintendent at Akron-Fairgrove Schools and Farwell Area Schools in Michigan
Some of the things he accomplished after retiring from the Michigan Public Schools were to work with his brother Norm's trucking company, became a Clare County Commissioner, member of the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Services District and care for his ailing wife. He was, however, still climbing ladders and painting second story window trim at the age of 82.
He touched many people's lives during his life and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children Brian W. Parker of Lake City, Craig E. (Kim) Parker of Florida and Lisa R. (Robert) Jenkins of Farwell and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is also survived by brothers Lynn Parker and Pat (Carol) Parker and a sister Vonceille (Edythe) Parker, sister in law Shirley Parker, all of Lake City and sister in law Charlene Parker.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, two sons: John B. III and Steve and Steve's stepson John, brothers: Theron (Patricia), Rodney and Norman, sister: Glennice (Bernard) Harris and sister in law: Clara Handy-Parker.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks covering the mouth and nose will be required, social distancing will be observed, and the funeral home capacity is limited to 25 people at any given time.
A Graveside service will be at the Lake City Cemetery in the Spring.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
