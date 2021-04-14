John C. Holm of Cadillac passed away, Monday, April 12, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 80.
John was born December 11, 1940 in Cadillac to Conrad F. and Ida J. (Johnson) Holm and they preceded him death. On May 24, 1969 he married Darlene Joyce Ranville and she preceded him in death on March 14, 2021.
John graduated from Cadillac High School in 1958 and went to work at Sundstrom and Holm Standard before serving in the United States Army. After his time in the service John worked at Joynt's and Speeds Automotive. John retired from Wexford County Road Commission after over 20 years of service.
In his earlier years John enjoyed fishing trout streams and still enjoyed hunting for mushrooms. He was quite an artist too, carving and painting fish decoys and with photography. The Upper Peninsula was a special place for John and he loved traveling off the beaten path, wherever the map would take him.
He is survived by his sons: Joel (Holly) Holm of Roscommon, Timothy Holm of Falmouth, Chris (Alisha Howard) Holm of Interlochen and Matt Holm of Cadillac; grandchildren: Conrad, Erik, Lauren, Abigail, Jonathan, Jacob, Joshua, Tally, Conner, Jesiyah, Natalie, Gabe and Emma; three great-grandchildren: Wesley, Melody and Jace; in-laws: Pat (Russ) Hamilton of Cadillac, Keith (Bertha) Ranville of Coleman, Richard (Rhonda) Ranville of Cadillac, Jackie Mortensen of Manton, Bertie Cannedy of Cadillac and Randy Ranville of Hoxeyville and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Otto Holm on February 3, 2021; parents-in-law, Darwin and Edna Ranville and in-laws: Emmett Mortensen, and Thurman Cannedy and Debbie Ranville.
Friends may meet the family from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Club Cadillac or Wexford County Shelter Shares. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.