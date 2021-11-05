John Charles Carlson of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac. He was 81.
John was born October 20, 1940 in Cadillac to Walter Leonard and Helen Bethel (Hurd) Carlson.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1958 and attended Ferris State University. John left college to come home and run his father's business, Munson-Carlson's Menswear, later known as Carlson's Menswear. After that he was a sales manager at Kysor for several years. Later, he worked for Intercollegiate Press selling announcements, yearbooks and diplomas. John opened his own business, Image Publishing, printing and publishing community promotional brochures. He purchased Bryan Brothers Music; a distribution company that placed juke boxes, video games and pool tables around Northern Michigan. John was a sales representative for RPM. He sold roofings, coatings and asphalt for many years. Later he owned and operated Brite-N-Clean Laundromat and Dry Cleaners.
John was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac. He was also a Kids Hope Mentor. He was a life member of the Elks Lodge #680 in Cadillac where he served as Exalted Ruler three times and even held a district level position. He was a Friendship Family Bible class teacher and was on the Friendship Family Home Board of Directors. John volunteered at many local elections. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed passing the love of the game on to family. When his family was younger they enjoyed boating. John loved people and enjoyed gatherings. He will be greatly missed by so many.
On November 11, 1961 he married Joanne Lynn Oman and she survives him along with Jeri (Paul) LaRocque of Cadillac, Michael (Tanda) Carlson of Woodland Hills, California, Melissa Carlson of McBain; grandchildren: Nicole (Eric) Clark, Patrick LaRocque, John (Freya) Ferrara, and Brenna LaRocque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Paul Brian Carlson and brother, Roger Carlson.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church of Cadillac, Elks Lodge #680 Scholarship Fund or Friendship Family Home. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
