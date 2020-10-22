Mr. John Conrad Langenberg Jr., 64, died October 16, 2020 at VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit in Rockledge, Florida.
He was born in Cadillac, Michigan on February 13, 1956 and lived in Sebastian, Florida in 2013 coming from Cadillac, Michigan.
John worked in the rubber industry for over 30 years.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Grant, Florida.
John loved playing and watching golf, wood working, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Ronda (Rosch) Langenberg of Sebastian, FL; daughter, Jami Houck of Greer, South Carolina and son, Shawn Langenberg of Cadillac, Michigan. Step-children Kate Kraynak of Boynton Beach, Cory Lanum and Ryan Rosch of Sebastian along with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sister, Irene (Loren) Grudenich of Manton, MI, brothers Fred of Vero Beach, FL, and Robert of New York.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna (Mitchell) Langenberg, father, John C. Langenberg Sr. and brother, Rudy Langenberg.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Strunk Funeral Home, 1623 North Central Avenue, Sebastian, Florida with a Celebration of John's life to be celebrated at 5:30 PM in the funeral home chapel.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Sebastian, Florida. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
