John Dale Miscikoski

EVART — John Dale Miscikoski, of Evart, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was 51.

John was born October 31, 1968 in Monroe to Chuck and Carol (Leutz) Miscikoski. He graduated from Evart High School in 1987, where he was a gifted athlete, playing football and setting records in track. John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the war in the Persian Gulf.

John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed music and was a karaoke master. He was always passionate about what he did. John was kind, loyal, driven, loving, strong, caring, honest, and funny, a force that will never be forgotten. He was someone who would make you smile when you didn’t think you could, and the man who would help you when you needed it. John was a great father who loved his family and his Great Danes.

John is survived by his two sons, Jared Miscikoski of Allegan, Justin Miscikoski of Evart; his grandson, Elliot Miscikoski; his parents, Chuck and Carol Miscikoski of Evart; three sisters, Sue (Dave) Apsey of Evart, Lori Miscikoski of Evart, Kelly Miscikoski of Evart; two brothers, Ed (Ronda) Miscikoski of Evart, Jeff (Deanna) Miscikoski of Evart; his girlfriend, Michelle Becker of Mecosta; her son, TJ Finney of Mecosta; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Miscikoski.

A Celebration of Life honoring John Dale Miscikoski is in its planning stage and will be held when we start getting good weather.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.