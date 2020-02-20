EVART — John Dale Miscikoski, of Evart, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was 51.
John was born October 31, 1968 in Monroe to Chuck and Carol (Leutz) Miscikoski. He graduated from Evart High School in 1987, where he was a gifted athlete, playing football and setting records in track. John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the war in the Persian Gulf.
John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed music and was a karaoke master. He was always passionate about what he did. John was kind, loyal, driven, loving, strong, caring, honest, and funny, a force that will never be forgotten. He was someone who would make you smile when you didn’t think you could, and the man who would help you when you needed it. John was a great father who loved his family and his Great Danes.
John is survived by his two sons, Jared Miscikoski of Allegan, Justin Miscikoski of Evart; his grandson, Elliot Miscikoski; his parents, Chuck and Carol Miscikoski of Evart; three sisters, Sue (Dave) Apsey of Evart, Lori Miscikoski of Evart, Kelly Miscikoski of Evart; two brothers, Ed (Ronda) Miscikoski of Evart, Jeff (Deanna) Miscikoski of Evart; his girlfriend, Michelle Becker of Mecosta; her son, TJ Finney of Mecosta; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Miscikoski.
A Celebration of Life honoring John Dale Miscikoski is in its planning stage and will be held when we start getting good weather.
