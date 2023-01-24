John Edward Koneska of Reed City passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at AlterCare of Big Rapids. He was 81.
John was born Jan. 2, 1942 in Grand Rapids, to Edward and Mary (Gilbert) Koneska. John spent 25 years with Michigan State Police, serving in Bay City, Lapeer, Detroit, and Reed City. He served as a member of the MSP diving team and was a mentor to many young students. He retired as a sergeant in 1990. After retirement, he worked for Mecosta County Dispatch, and was instrumental in building the Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch, where he worked as a 911 Director. John also sold cars for Babb Ford and enjoyed golfing in his spare time. He was an active parishioner at St. Phillip's in Reed City.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathy Calkin Koneska; his son Tom (Kathy) Koneska and daughter Kris (Scott) Winquist; grandchildren Carly and Maddie Koneska, Erik (Natalie) Winquist, and Heidi Tichy; and great-grandchildren Parker Tichy and Henrik and Emelia Winquist.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City and visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 A.M. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the church.
