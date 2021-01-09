John Elton Todd, 81, of Paris, passed away December 31, 2020 at Cambridge Manor in Grandville, MI.
He was born April 21, 1939 in Reed City, the son of John J. and Eva (Stephan) Todd, and lived west of Paris his entire life. John Elton attended Booth Country School and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1957. He was active in 4-H during his youth, having the grand champion steer in 1957.
It was during 4-H activities he met and fell in love with his future wife, Rosemary Heath, and they were married on August 9, 1958. Rosemary preceded him in death in 2013.
John was a milk hauler for 44 years; first with his own route, and later for Liberty Dairy/Tommy Thompson and Son. He also raised Hereford cattle on his farm. From 1972-1988, he was the Green Charter Township Clerk, and was involved in the building of current township hall and extending sanitary sewer into the township.
John represented District #1 on the Mecosta County Board of Commissioners from 1988-2006, serving as chairman for six years. During his time on the Board, he served on the EMS, Equalization, Sheriff & Jail, Personnel, Finance, Building and Grounds, Building and Zoning, and Drains Committees, many as chair. He also served as the County representative to Mental Health, Area Agency on Aging, Commission on Aging, West Michigan Regional Planning Commission, Parks Commission, Northern Michigan Substance Abuse, Emergency Management, and District Health Dept. #10. He also served as County Liaison to the Road Commission, Mecosta County General Hospital, and the Mid-Michigan Alliance.
John was Instrumental in the purchase and conversion of the old Eberhard' s Store into the County Services Building to relieve the overcrowding situation in the County Building. He was also a leader in the move to purchase the vacant Seahawk Lounge and conversion into the Mecosta County Commission on Aging and Senior Center. During his tenure on the board, he was involved in two major additions/expansions to the Mecosta County Jail, increasing bed space from 32 to 98.
John was a longtime member of the Reed City United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee. He was also the Past President of Reed City Band Boosters, and a member of the Paris Trailblazers Snowmobile Club. He also was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels in Mecosta County. In his spare time, John enjoyed dancing, playing cards, the Tigers, hunting, and his annual week with his family at Big Star Lake or Higgins Lake.
Survived by his daughters, Dawn (Chris) Brinker of Holland and DeeAnn (Bill) Stickland of Grandville; his grandchildren, Heath and Jenni Brinker, Elise & A.J. VanKampen and Aubrey Stickland; 7 great- grandchildren: Brigham, Webster Elton, Cecilia, Zlata, Hattie and Charles; his brothers: Linden (Noreen) Todd of Hersey, Gary (late Karen) Todd of Paris, and Greg (Wendy) Todd of Gaylord; sister-in-Law Sandee (late Larry) Heath of Rochester Hills; several nieces and nephews; his special friend Betty Gawne of Reed City and her children, Darin & Michelle Gawne and Jason & Kelly Gawne and their families.
No funeral services will be held at this time. John will be laid to rest in Parkhill Cemetery in Green Township, and a late spring Celebration of Life is tentatively being planned. Memorial Contributions in his name may be made to Reed City United Methodist Church, or the Mecosta County Commission on Aging-Meals on Wheels. Condolences can be left electronically or be mailed to 1562 Ottawa Beach Rd, Holland, MI 49424 to be shared by the family. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, www.mohnkefuneralhome.com.
