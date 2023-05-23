John Erwin Tripp, Jr. of Harrietta passed away, Friday, May 19, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 73.
John was born September 2, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan to John E. and Jacqueline Y. (Dunn) Tripp, Sr. and they preceded him in death. On February 8, 1999 he married Coral Rae Tyler and she preceded him in death May 12, 2023.
He worked for Brown Machine Shop for several years and retired from Chrysler Automotive. John was a Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and holds a current Temple Recommend. He also served a two year senior mission.
John is survived by his children, Talia (Chris) Diserio, John E. (Melissa) Tripp, III, Dana Tripp, Richard Tripp; their mother, Anne Tripp; grandchildren: Savannah, Yazmine, Alia, Olivia; great-grandchildren, Lynn and Oliver; siblings: Linda Tarleton, Mike Tripp, Paula Tripp, and Matt Tripp.
In addition to his parents and wife, Coral he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark and wife Penny.
Memorial services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 27, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cadillac with a luncheon to follow. Friends may meet the family prior to the services at the church. His final resting place will be Boon Westside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
