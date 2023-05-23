John Erwin Tripp, Jr.
Memoriams

John Erwin Tripp, Jr. of Harrietta passed away, Friday, May 19, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 73.

John was born September 2, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan to John E. and Jacqueline Y. (Dunn) Tripp, Sr. and they preceded him in death. On February 8, 1999 he married Coral Rae Tyler and she preceded him in death May 12, 2023.

He worked for Brown Machine Shop for several years and retired from Chrysler Automotive. John was a Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and holds a current Temple Recommend. He also served a two year senior mission.

John is survived by his children, Talia (Chris) Diserio, John E. (Melissa) Tripp, III, Dana Tripp, Richard Tripp; their mother, Anne Tripp; grandchildren: Savannah, Yazmine, Alia, Olivia; great-grandchildren, Lynn and Oliver; siblings: Linda Tarleton, Mike Tripp, Paula Tripp, and Matt Tripp.

In addition to his parents and wife, Coral he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark and wife Penny.

Memorial services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 27, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cadillac with a luncheon to follow. Friends may meet the family prior to the services at the church. His final resting place will be Boon Westside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"