John Eugene Wright of Cadillac formerly of Alma, Louisville, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Chatsworth, Fountain Valley and Mira Mesa, California passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home. He was 85.
John was born on April 4, 1935 in Alma, Michigan to Charles L. & Velma R. (Farrough) Wright. John was a 1953 graduate of Alma High School. He attended Orange County California Community College in 1989. He was employed by Central Division Consumers Power Company Electrical Engineering Department from 1955 through 1959. He served one year as Treasurer of the Central Division Consumers Power Company Employees Credit Union.
In 1959, John began a long career in residential and commercial construction beginning in Alma and on to Louisville and Fort Collins, Colorado and Chatsworth, California capping his career off in 1989.
John served periodically on the boards of the Church of Religious Science of Boulder, Colorado. He was a retired member of Cadillac Elks Lodge #680, the Cadillac Community Chorus, the Cadillac Footliters, and the Cadillac Symphony Orchestra. As a member of Cadillac's First Congregational Church- UCC, he served years on the Board of Trustees and presided as Treasurer. There, he was also active in promoting the entertaining series, "Evening of Music," charity concerts. John was also a long-time member of Lakewood on the Green Dinosaurs Golf League.
In 2003, with the assistance of two former Alma High School classmates, he originated the ongoing Alma Schools All Class Reunion Weekend with current membership of nearly 3,600. In 2015, he originated a popular companion Alma School Alumni website.
In 2012, John fulfilled a lifelong dream to write detective fiction novels. Available in ebook format and paperback, he self-published an eight-book series, plus one non-fiction political novel and two short novellas.
Survivors include his children: Roxanne Wright, Leianne Wright, Terianne Wright, John Wright, Joseph Wright, and Matthew Wright; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; His life partner, Ruth Rounds; and a 1/2 brother, Robert Rhodes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorianne Wright Wamoff.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, it is John's request that memorial contributions may be made to your local Salvation Army. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.