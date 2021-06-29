John F. Koetje age 86 of Belmont, a child of God went home into the welcoming arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids on June 25, 2021. He was born on May 18, 1935 in Clam Union Township to Floris and Tressa (Diemer) Koetje. He married Dee Veltema on November 2, 1956 in Lucas and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage.
John was a builder and developer all his working years. He was involved in many business ventures. He was a member of the Lake City Christian Reformed Church and in the winter attended the Key West Baptist Temple.
He is survived by his wife, Dee Koetje of Belmont and four children, Dale (Deb) Koetje of McBain, Linda (Randy) Kuiper of Hudsonville, John (Karen) Koetje of Byron Center and Mary (Jim) Brower of Hudsonville. His grandchildren are, Michael Woodworth, Sarah (Phil) Covert, Tony (Heather) Kuiper, Lisa (Aaron) Jarrett, Michael (Kellie) Kuiper, Andrew Kuiper, Marta Kuiper, Vasa & Breanne Kuiper, Sandra Peerbolte, Grace (Jason) Folkert, Rachel (Ben) Mast, Gabby Koetje, Becca Koetje, Joni Koetje, DeeAnn and Coty Brinks, Jamie (Trevor) TenHarmsel, and Samantha (Colson) Modderman, along with 26 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. His surviving siblings are, Donna (Alan) Dykstra of Whitinsville, MA. and Ivan (Carol) Koetje of Hudsonville, sisters in law, Carol Koetje of Hudsonville and Linda Koetje of Falmouth. There are many nieces and nephews surviving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Justin Woodworth, brothers, Marvin Koetje and David Koetje, and brother- in- law and sister- in- law, Bud and Wineva Veltema.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church with pastors Mical Pugh and Scott Hester officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday and Thursday at the church. Private family burial will take place in the Falmouth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake City Christian Reformed Church. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.