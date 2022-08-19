John Gerald Gill, age 64, of Wyoming, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a hard-fought cancer battle of 18 months.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandma, and brother.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Kathy; children, Steven and Laura Gill, Matthew and Melissa Gill, Christine and Brent Kemmer; grandchildren, Dalton amd Lily, Levi (Zac), Nyla (Cameron), Ireland (Tyler), Brenton, Johnny, Bella, Sammie; three brothers, sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews.
John was a man of few words, but you always knew where you stood with him. He was constantly giving a helping hand to those in need, particularly helping countless people with their vehicles at the expense of his own at times. He enjoyed coaching sports and time spent with family around the "city slicker bonfire."
Relatives and friends may meet the family Wednesday, August 24 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park SW, Wyoming. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wings of Mercy.
Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
