John Henry Dixon of Boon passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023 while vacationing with his family at his brother's cabin in Matchwood, Michigan. He was 66.

John was born April 13, 1957 to Frederick John and Doris Louise (Maves) Dixon and they preceded him in death.

He attended Alma College and later worked as a metallurgical engineer for many years. John then worked in senior portfolio management and retirement planning. Before retiring John was a finisher at Rec Boat Holdings.

John had an unprecedented work ethic that carried through into every part of his career and project at home. He loved working with his hands and was always proud of his work. John loved to mow his lawn and take his grandchildren on tractor rides. He loved golfing, hunting and was an avid University of Michigan fan.

Above all else John fiercely loved the Lord and his family; he was protective and loved strongly. He was a devoted husband for almost 35 years. He was so proud of his children and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Through the years John loved the family pets, considering them an extension of the family. He recently beat cancer; which gave him even more appreciation for the simple, quiet life he led.

On August 6, 1988 he married Gayle Ruth Warner and she survives him and with their children: Andrew (Elizabeth) Dixon of Grand Rapids, Chelsea Dixon (Ryan Speelman) of Novi; grandchildren: Theodore Henry, Shepherd, Truett, Pearl, Harper; siblings: Matt Dixon, Dave (Sandy) Dixon, Patti (Phil) Damaska, Kathy Dixon; sister-in-law, Cathie Dixon and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Fritz Dixon.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 601 White Pine Drive, Cadillac, MI 49601 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"