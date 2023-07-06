John Henry Dixon of Boon passed away peacefully on July 3, 2023 while vacationing with his family at his brother's cabin in Matchwood, Michigan. He was 66.
John was born April 13, 1957 to Frederick John and Doris Louise (Maves) Dixon and they preceded him in death.
He attended Alma College and later worked as a metallurgical engineer for many years. John then worked in senior portfolio management and retirement planning. Before retiring John was a finisher at Rec Boat Holdings.
John had an unprecedented work ethic that carried through into every part of his career and project at home. He loved working with his hands and was always proud of his work. John loved to mow his lawn and take his grandchildren on tractor rides. He loved golfing, hunting and was an avid University of Michigan fan.
Above all else John fiercely loved the Lord and his family; he was protective and loved strongly. He was a devoted husband for almost 35 years. He was so proud of his children and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Through the years John loved the family pets, considering them an extension of the family. He recently beat cancer; which gave him even more appreciation for the simple, quiet life he led.
On August 6, 1988 he married Gayle Ruth Warner and she survives him and with their children: Andrew (Elizabeth) Dixon of Grand Rapids, Chelsea Dixon (Ryan Speelman) of Novi; grandchildren: Theodore Henry, Shepherd, Truett, Pearl, Harper; siblings: Matt Dixon, Dave (Sandy) Dixon, Patti (Phil) Damaska, Kathy Dixon; sister-in-law, Cathie Dixon and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Fritz Dixon.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 601 White Pine Drive, Cadillac, MI 49601 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.