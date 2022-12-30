John Henry Dorland, age 88 of Lake City, passed away peacefully at his home on December 29, 2022. John was born on June 30, 1934 in Riverside Township to William Henry and Bessie (Cohoon) Dorland. He married Marilyn Joyce VanderLaan in Mason, Michigan on May 19, 1952. They were married 70 years.
John worked as a field inspector for Liberty Dairy and as a truck driver most of his life, owning his own company, Dorland Trucking, before gradually losing his sight and retiring. He had served in the Navy Reserves during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954. He was a member of the Northland Community Church, enjoyed working with John Deere tractors, loved farm animals and family pets, and in earlier years, he loved to hunt. He wired and plumbed a few of his own houses and took pride in being in his own home until his death.
He is survived by his wife; Marilyn Joyce Dorland of Lake City, four children; Kenneth (Michele) Dorland of Evart, Gregory (Barb) Dorland of Caledonia, Jeffrey (Frieda) Dorland of Lake City and Brenda (David) Becker of Wyoming. John will be lovingly remembered by 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the last in a family of ten children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Mable (Homer) McCloud, Pearl (Andy) Haley, Edith (Charles) Kaouzoures, Beatrice (Charles) Lipp, Beulah (Charles) Farr, Helen (Russell) Cavanaugh, Clare (Eleanore) Dorland, Bill (Bonnie) Dorland, and stillborn; Betty Jean Dorland.
Funeral services will be held at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home at 11 am on Tuesday, January 3 with John's nephew Jerry VanderLaan officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, January 2 at the funeral home from 4-7 pm and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will take place in the Riverside Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northland Community Church. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.