John Hoblit age 96 of McBain, passed away on March 23, 2023 while visiting family in
Tampa, Florida.He was born on August 7, 1926 in Greenville, Ohio to Glen and Gertrude Hoblit. He formerly had lived at 570 West Geers Road near McBain. He served in the US Navy aboard the ship Elizabeth C. Stanton and served at Normandy Omaha Beach. He was a retired truck driver. He was born one of ten children and is survived by his one sibling Nancy Auer/Hoblit, two sons, Michael A. Hoblit and Stephen R. Hoblit and preceded in death by two sons, John W. Hoblit and George D. Hoblit. There were four step children, Paul Hicks, Andy Hicks, Sandy Odel/Hicks and Tommy Hicks, deceased. John has six grandchildren, Mark Hoblit, Chris Hoblit, Beth Wilkes/Hoblit, Patti Crowley/Hoblit, Kerrie Hobleit, and Corey Hoblit, deceased, and seven great grandchildren, Leah Hoblit, Ivey Hoblit, Ayla Wilkes, Eden Wilkes, Amberlynn Sinclair, Marisa Crowley and Robbie Hoblit, also two great great-grandsons, David and Marshall Vicente. John's hobbies were fishing, hunting, dancing, and loved the Detroit Tigers. He was cared for in his final years by his son Michael Hoblit.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Riverside Township Cemetery, Missaukee County, Michigan. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.