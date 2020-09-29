John Joseph "Jack" Clifford Gunnison - John Joseph Clifford (Jack) of Gunnison, CO, and previously of Cadillac, MI passed away on September 26, 2020 due to end-stage COPD. He was 73.
Jack was a 1965 graduate of Cadillac Senior High School in Cadillac, Michigan and was a Vietnam Veteran serving four years in the United States Navy. He moved to Gunnison, Colorado in 1971. Jack was an avid skier, hunting guide, motorcycle enthusiast and mountain explorer during his time in the Gunnison high country. His adventures in the mountains led him to climb the 14,321' Uncompahgre Peak three times. He spent many falls riding his mule as a hunting guide in the West Elk Wilderness area with the French brothers. He always enjoyed riding his motorcycle to explore neighboring Colorado mountain towns.
Jack worked many years in the construction industry and then became a Certified Water Treatment Plant Operator and worked at the Mt. Crested Butte facility until his retirement. He will be remembered for his dry wit and being big-hearted.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frank and Patricia Clifford; niece, Ann Cameron (Cammy) Potter; and nephew, Clifford Potter. He was never married nor had any children. He is survived by a sister, Carol Potter of Heber City, Utah; his brothers, Jim (Sue) of Park City, Utah, Jerry (Kathy) of Kamas, Utah along with his nieces and nephews, Nikki (Alex) and Liam Divers, Fred (Martel Thompson) Clifford, Hugh, Drew and Lee Potter and Bridger and Trent Clifford.
There will be a celebration of life for family and friends. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of choice in lieu of flowers.
