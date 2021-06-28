John Koetje John Koetje, Grand Rapids - age 86, of Rockford, passed away June 25, 2021.
|
Latest News
- Former Missaukee County prosecutor William Donnelly retiring after 46 years
- Trapping convention coming to Evart
- CAPS BOE set to adopt next budget for 2021-2022
- Taste: Patriotic pleasures
- WexExpress sent 4 drivers to bus 'roadeo'
- HPW Center continues helping survivors of sexual abuse
- Today in history: One half pound of pot seized from Bremer St. residence
- Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus
Most Popular
Articles
- Departments respond to fire at Bucksnort Bar in Mesick Thursday
- Stacey Dean Creed
- Christopher Lee Fitzgerald
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
- Stacey Dean Creed
- Large turnout for Ebels opening day
- 4 injured in 131 single vehicle crash Wednesday
- Businesses adapt to worker shortage by raising pay, closing for 'mental health' days
- Departments respond to fire at Bucksnort Bar in Mesick Thursday
- Cadillac men charged with assault
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.