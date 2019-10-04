WATERVLIET — John L. Nosko of Watervliet, formerly of Tustin, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home.
John’s life began June 28, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. His family then moved to Copemish, Michigan, when John was a young boy. He learned his lifetime trade of skilled masonry and construction from his father. John enjoyed filling his time gardening, spending time sitting or tinkering in his garage and hanging out with his friends.
John especially enjoyed time spent with his loving family, which includes: two daughters, Kimberly (Andy) Bodfish of Grand Rapids, Kathy Jean Lyons of Watervliet, and one son, Rick Dostal of Tustin; seven grandchildren Steven, Brandon, John, AJ, Branden; Jade and Ricky; three great-grandchildren, Kenslee, Killian and Matthew; two sisters, Elizabeth Michels and Marguerite Haines; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Katherine (Dryzek) Nosko; brother, Milton Nosko; and nephew, Thomas Haines.
Hutchins Funeral Home is assisting John’s family with cremation arrangements and he will be buried with a graveside service in Cleon Township cemetery in Copemish, Michigan. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for John’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.
