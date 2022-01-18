John Lee Sipes, of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 80.
John was born on August 11, 1941, in Holly, Michigan to John and Geraldine (Feeley) Sipes. John grew up and attended school in the Flint area before enlisting in the United States Marines Corp. He proudly served his country during the start of the Vietnam War and spent time aboard the USS Bennington training soldiers. On June 27, 1964, he entered into marriage with the former Joann Marie Taylor in Flint, MI.
John was a faithful board member at Rollins Christian Fellowship for many years. He was always willing to help and loved to work with other men in the church on many projects. From the construction of the new Church building to repairing the pews, John, did it all with good humor and grace. He also served on the kitchen crew, in AWANA, sang in the choir, and often attended prayer meetings, fellowships and studies. His life changed dramatically when he was saved, and God blessed him and his family in many ways.
John kept up with sports and was especially loyal to the Detroit Lions. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed every opportunity to be in the great outdoors. John was "as generous as the day is long" and would give you the shirt from his back. His welcoming nature to all, ability to fill a need, and his love for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the Lord will be missed. John lived his life as a loving example to many.
John is survived by his loving wife, of over 57 years, Joann M. Sipes of Manton; his children, Marjorie (Ken) Wajda of Gregory, Bryan (Claraissa) Sipes of McBain, and Dawn Sipes of Manton; grandchildren, Steven (Aimee) Sipes, Travis (Caraissa) Sanders, Corey (Deanna) Sipes, Amirah (Maxx) Jacko, Noah Wajda, Zachery Wajda, Devon Callahan, Haley Callahan, Gavin Callahan, and Raine Callahan; great-grandchildren, Kinley, Emma, Beckett, Ariella, Silas, and Jacob; his sister, Judy Collins of Flint; a step-sister, Bonnie Wagner and step-brother, Gary Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, LuRena Sipes; and two brothers, Richard and Darwin.
Funeral services, celebrating John's faith and life, will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Rollins Christian Fellowship in Manton, with visitation one hour prior. He will be laid to rest come spring at the Liberty Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to NWMCEF, Child Evangelism Fellowship of Michigan for their Northwestern Chapter, PO Box 591, Manton, Michigan 49663. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com. The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
