John L. Smith, Jr. of Cadillac died Friday, April 22, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 54. John was born on August 4, 1967 in Lansing, Michigan to John L. & Patricia A. (Satterlee) Smith.
He graduated from Pine River High School in 1985. And went on to attend Ferris State University and Baker College. John has lived in the Cadillac for over 30 years and was a Licensed Contractor for many years. He was a proud member of the NRA and enjoyed fishing, hunting, wrestling with his kids and gaming.
John is survived by his 3 children: LeeAnn R. Eash, John L. Smith, III both of Cadillac and Christina N. Smith of Las Vegas, NV; 2 grandchildren: Renee and Kayla Eash; his mother, Patricia Smith of Cadillac; his siblings: Lisa (Dean) Nichols of Alabama, Debra Smith, Brenda (Mike) Engels all of Cadillac and William Smith (Kathy Alworden) of Boon; many nieces and nephews; and his fiancé Venus Truax of Cadillac. John was preceded in death by his father, John L. Smith in 1990.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
