John Louis Herringa passed away peacefully at Green Acres Assisted Living on Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 89 years old.

John served in the US Army as a radio technician stationed in Japan. After serving his country he moved to the Grand Rapids area and worked as an engineer at Leer Sigler Inc. After retiring he returned to his hometown where he lived independently until suffering a medical emergency on June 27, 2023. John enjoyed metal detecting and gold panning and went on numerous adventures with his brothers, Mike and Pat.

He is survived by his children; Kevin (Susan) Herringa and Robert Herringa, granddaughters; Jennifer, Katie, Keri, Kalee, Kolleen and Kelsey and 5 great-grandchildren, brothers; Michael and Patrick (Judith) Herringa and sisters; Sarah Maddox, Judy Crow, Dianna Herringa, Carol (Tim) Bradley and sister-in-law; Jan Herringa.

He was preceded in death by his soulmate, Irma Crosby, a son; Michael, his parents; Louis and Mabel Herringa, sister; Kathleen Post, brother; Daniel Herringa, his sister-in-law; Jenny Herringa and brothers -in-law; Robert Maddox, Roy Post and Pete Crow.

A private graveside service will be held at Mount Carmel Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to the Wexford County Council on Aging.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com

